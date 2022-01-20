Warriors not anticipating back surgery for Draymond Green, Steve Kerr says

Kerr: Warriors not anticipating back surgery for Draymond originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Without Draymond Green, the Warriors are a much different team on the court.

The defensive star has missed Golden State’s previous six games and will be re-evaluated in about a week and a half after the team put out a statement on Sunday detailing the extent of Green’s injury.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s Damon & Ratto on Wednesday where he provided reassurance regarding the severity of Draymond’s injury.

“I don’t think anybody is anticipating surgery,” Kerr said. “It’s obviously concerning anytime you’re dealing with the back. We’re going to be very cautious, as we’ve been with every injury that we’ve had this year. We’ll let it unfold. We’ve already said that we’ll re-evaluate in a couple of weeks and that’s where we are.”

“I’ve talked to Draymond several times. He’s in great spirits. He’s rehabbing every single day, can’t wait to get back out there. We’re really hopeful and confident that long-term he’s going to be fine. You just got to be careful with this stuff.”

RELATED: Kuminga sees big picture of his Warriors rookie education

In Green’s absence, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga has stepped up, starting Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons where he recorded his first double-double in the NBA.

What Draymond does on both ends of the floor is critical to the team’s success and the Warriors will continue to be vulnerable in each game until he returns.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast