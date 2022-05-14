Warriors make NBA history with remarkable rebound, 3-point combination

Warriors make history with remarkable rebound, 3-point combo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

How does a basketball team win a game where it turns the ball over 17 times?

By making 20 threes and grabbing 70 rebounds.

The Warriors had an unorthodox strategy in beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to advance to the conference finals, but they’ll take the 110-96 final score — while making a little NBA history in the process.

No NBA team has hit 20 or more threes in a game while grabbing 70 or more boards in either the regular season or the postseason.

That helped mitigate another awful night of taking care of the basketball for Golden State, making careless and sloppy passes that kept Memphis hanging around until the Warriors went on a fourth-quarter blitz.

The threes came from the usual suspects. Klay Thompson manifested his Game 6 Klay self with eight 3-pointers, Steph Curry had six and Andrew Wiggins added three. Jordan Poole had two 3-pointers and Damion Lee hit one off the bench.

Rebounding was a different story. Kevon Looney had one of the best games of his life, grabbing 22 big rebounds against a Grizzlies team that has caused problems for the Warriors all series long on the glass.

Looney tied a franchise playoff record with 11 rebounds in the first quarter, and his 22 boards were the most by a Warriors player in a playoff game since Larry Smith in 1987, per StatMuse.

All of the starters got on the glass. Draymond Green grabbed 15 boards, Wiggins had 11 and the Splash Brothers combined for 15 rebounds.

The Grizzlies didn’t have nearly as good a night in either category, making 15 3-pointers and grabbing 44 rebounds as a team.

Those aren’t bad numbers, but they weren’t enough on a night when the Warriors were historically good.