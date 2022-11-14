Warriors learning margin of error lessons in ‘crazy’ 0-7 road start

Dubs learning margin of error lessons in ‘crazy’ 0-7 road start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SACRAMENTO — Draymond Green called it “crazy” and “insane” the moment the stat that the Warriors wish they could avoid was brought up. Steph Curry said it’s “tough” to come to terms with. No matter how annoying the reminder might be, it’s reality.

With their 122-115 loss Sunday night to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, the Warriors have started the 2022-23 season 0-7 on the road. As a franchise, they haven’t done that since 1989-90, a season in which the Warriors won 37 games and failed to make the NBA playoff. There has never been a team that started 0-7 on the road and went on to be crowned the champs.

If these Warriors are going to repeat, they’re going to have to laugh in the face of history.

“You kind of convince yourself you can be probably .500 the way the games have gone, but we’re 0-7,” Curry said after the loss. “We showed a lot more life tonight, a little more consistency, trying to maintain momentum throughout the night. We just have to figure it out in terms of putting together a complete game, knowing that the other team is gonna feed off the home crowd and probably play better than you expect.

“We got to meet that intensity, especially on the defensive end. Pretty disappointing to be 0-7, for sure.”

In the first quarter, the Warriors looked like they finally were going to put an end to their losing streak on the road. The errors that have cost them far too often this season went away. They outscored the Kings 39-26, getting 13 points from Curry, eight from Andrew Wiggins and nine from Jordan Poole off the bench.

Golden State had its way with Sacramento’s defense in that first quarter. The Warriors shot 60.9 percent from the field (14-for-23) and 54.5 percent (6-for-11) on 3-pointers over the first 12 minutes. They also turned the ball over five. Points made up for sloppiness, but it got much worse in the second quarter.

The next 12 minutes from hell included eight turnovers and eight fouls from the Warriors, 11 free throw attempts for the Kings and only two of the Dubs’ 10 tries from downtown went through the nets. A team that still is learning a whole of each other and tinkering with rotations game by game is learning how costly each mistake is right now.

“You got to understand that your margin for error on the road is a lot less than it is on the road,” Green said. “I think they had one at the end of the first quarter where they had a big run. I think they had a really big run midway through the second quarter to close out the half. They had another big run to close out the third quarter, and then they had a big run to close out the fourth quarter.

“You just got to understand that your margin for error on the road in this league is way less if you want to win games.”

After trailing by 13 points, the Kings opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to make it a six-point game. At the 6:44 mark in the second quarter, the Warriors’ once 15-point lead officially was gone with the Kings taking a 47-46 lead. Sacramento used a 10-2 run in barely over two minutes to secure its first lead of the night. The Kings then used an 8-0 run over two minutes towards the end of the second quarter to hold a two-point lead going into halftime.

The home team also had a 6-0 run in the third, plus a 7-0 run early in the fourth and a 9-0 run later in the final quarter.

Is that going to cut it? The final score answers that question. So does the fact that the Warriors haven’t won a game this season where Curry has scored under 33 points. He has averaged 37.2 points in the Warriors’ five wins, and 29.6 in the seven losses he has been a part of.

Curry totaled 27 points Sunday night after having to score 47 and 40 in the Warriors’ previous two comeback wins.

“I wouldn’t say it’s concerning about the road,” Kevon Looney said. “I think we’re making steps in the right direction. I feel like this game was better than our last road game, so we just have to keep growing as a team, keep getting better and I think the wins will come.”

So far, the Warriors are 0-2 on the second night of a back-to-back. The hope is the third time is a charm with a contest against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center less than 24 hours after their latest loss. Then it’s off to Phoenix for the Warriors’ second road game against the Suns this season.

All that happened last time was a 29-point loss in the desert.