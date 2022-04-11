Warriors land No. 28 pick, two second-rounders in NBA draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the focus of the Warriors is on this season and pushing for their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons, the fate of their future is right around the corner.

After closing out the 2021-22 regular season on a five-game winning streak, the Warriors enter the postseason with momentum and a 53-29 record.

The Warriors will get to rest for a few days until playoffs begin, enough time for fans to start speculating what Golden State will do in the 2022 NBA Draft, per Tankathon.

Golden State sits at No. 28 in the draft and has three overall selections — two in the second round and one in the first. Their two second-rounders will be No. 50 and No. 57 overall.

With a loaded draft class, the Warriors have an array of options to choose from with their trio of picks.

Sure, it’s not lottery selection like promising rookies Jonathan Kuminga (picked No. 7 in 2021) and Moses Moody (picked No. 14 in 2021), but Golden State has no problem developing a late pick into a superstar. The last time the Warriors picked No. 28 was in 2019, when they selected breakout star Jordan Poole.

The draft will take place on June 23.