Warriors-Lakers Opening Night ticket prices near NBA record, vendor claims

If you’re looking to buy tickets for the Warriors’ Opening Night game against the Los Angeles Lakers on the resale market, get ready to pay up.

The Warriors will receive their NBA championship rings in front of LeBron James and their rivals from Southern California on Oct. 18 at Chase Center, and getting in the building to watch the ceremony will be costly.

Sporting Tribune founder and CEO Arash Markazi cited TickPick when reporting that the average price for tickets on the resale marketplace is $897, which would be the second highest ever for an NBA regular-season game, trailing only the late Kobe Bryant’s last game in 2016 ($1,137).

While the average price is daunting, the get-in price is much lower. As of Saturday night, the cheapest tickets on Vivid Seats are $241 before fees. On Stubhub, the cheapest tickets are $302 after estimated fees.

But that’s a small price to pay to see Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala pick up their fourth championship rings, and watch the Warriors raise another banner to the rafters at Chase Center.

The Warriors currently are in Japan playing preseason games against the Washington Wizards. They’ll return home Sunday and take a week off to rest and practice before resuming the exhibition slate Sunday, Oct. 9 against the Lakers.

Once the regular season tips off on Oct. 18, the Warriors open with three home games before heading on the road.

Coming off their fourth NBA championship in eight seasons, they will begin their latest campaign with a bang, and everyone wants to be there, no matter the price.

