Warriors’ Klay Thompson warms up with Steph Curry, cheered loudly

Klay gets loud cheers from Dub Nation, warms up with Steph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson’s return to the Warriors’ lineup reportedly could happen in six days, but on Monday, he was back warming up with the team for the first time prior to their game against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center.

In previous weeks, Thompson has done his work before the rest of the players go through their pregame routine. But on Monday, the five-time NBA All-Star returned to his regular warmup slot alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

When Thompson emerged from the locker room, he received a loud ovation from the fans already inside Chase Center and he ate it up, doing a little dance before beginning his routine.

Then Thompson, Curry and Green went through their shooting routines, just like the old days, before Klay tore his left ACL on June 13, 2019 and then tore his right Achilles on Nov. 18, 2020.

As Klay left the court after finishing shooting, he held up six fingers, possibly signaling that he is in fact six days away from playing in his first NBA game in nearly 31 months.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources, that there is optimism that Thompson could make his long-awaited return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Wojnarowski’s report and said there was no update on Thompson, but that Sunday is “possible.”

Thompson’s appearance Monday was a sneak peek at what is to come when he finally does return, assuming that is Sunday night at Chase Center. The cheers will be deafening.

The Warriors head on the road for a two-game trip to Dallas and New Orleans. The next time they play at home, Thompson could be back in the starting lineup, and it could be a night no one will ever forget.

