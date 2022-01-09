Warriors arrive to Chase Center wearing different Klay Thompson jerseys on ‘Klay Day’

Following a tireless rehab, months of chatter, different updates and reports, the time was finally here.

After missing over two seasons due to a knee and Achilles injury, Klay Thompson made his long-awaited return to the court for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Before stepping on the court, Thompson was introduced to a roaring crowd at San Francisco’s Chase Center. When the opening buzzer rang through the arena and the ball went into the air for tipoff, all eyes were on Golden State’s No. 11.

In the opening possession for the Warriors, the ball immediately went to Thompson. The five-time All-Star didn’t waste any time to get his first shot off. Thompson drove straight through Cleveland’s defense to get his first bucket in 941 days with a floating layup.

Thompson played the opening 4:23 of the first quarter before coming out of the game for his first rest. The Warriors will be patient with Thompson as he finds his game speed and continues to ramp up his conditioning.

