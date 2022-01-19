Warriors’ Klay Thompson hits last-second 3-pointer to cap 17-point first half

The Hamden Journal

The Warriors have been waiting for Klay Thompson to regain his form and have a breakout game, and it finally happened against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

In just his fifth game since returning from a 31-month layoff due to two major lower leg injuries, Thompson dropped in a game-high 17 points in just over 11 minutes of action in the first half against the rebuilding Pistons.

Thompson capped his impressive first half with a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

Overall, Thompson was 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range, pacing the Warriors to a 66-38 lead at halftime. He also added two rebounds, dished out two assists and had one steal. He was a plus-16 in the first half.

This is the version of Thompson the Warriors have been waiting for, and they knew it was going to be a gradual ramp up to this point. As he gets more comfortable playing with this roster, he should be even more dangerous.

