Warriors’ Klay Thompson hilariously reacts to not getting ball when wide open

Klay hilariously reacts to not getting ball on wide-open look

Warriors star Klay Thompson might have been out for two-and-a-half years, but he is still the same competitive Klay.

Playing just two games so far since his lengthy absence, the five-time All-Star is already his own biggest critic.

Steve Kerr is playing the sharpshooter 20 minutes a game, and Klay knows he wants the ball as much as possible during that duration on the court.

In Tuesday’s 116-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum, Klay — being Klay — let it be known he was upset he didn’t get the ball in transition.

After Gary Payton II’s defensive efforts led to a steal for the Dubs, Steph Curry dribbled the ball down the court with a three-on-two advantage and his fellow Splash Bro wide-open at the three-point line.

But Steph decided to pull up from deep and missed the triple.

Klay hilariously threw a mini-tantrum on the court after not getting the ball, throwing his hands up and down before running back to the other end of the court.

Thompson ended the night with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field in his first away game since his return to the lineup, but he wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

“I expect greatness every time I step on the court,” Thompson told reporters in Memphis after the game. “I’m not satisfied with 5-for-13. I should have had at least eight makes tonight, but that’s basketball. Just happy I can say that and I look forward to getting better every week. I’ve had years where I don’t start out as well as I want but I’ll have stretches where I’m on fire. So I trust myself to keep putting in the work and that will happen.”

Of course, for those who remember, this is just who Klay is.

And it will take time, but he will find a rhythm soon and the triple threat of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green that haunted the rest of the NBA for five consecutive years will be back soon enough.

One tantrum at a time.

