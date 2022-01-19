Warriors’ Klay Thompson does hilarious knee stretching exercise

New dance trend? Klay does hilarious knee stretching exercise originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson must have been working on his dance moves while rehabbing from injuries for the past two-and-a-half years.

Early in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Tuesday night, Thompson was getting ready to re-enter the game. The NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast caught him performing a knee stretch that could be mistaken for the newest trend on TikTok.

Thompson finished with a season-high 21 points against Detroit on 6-of-13 shooting. He scored 17 of his points in the opening two quarters and nailed a big 3-pointer before the first-half buzzer sounded.

Thompson and the Warriors return to the floor Thursday night to battle the Indiana Pacers.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast