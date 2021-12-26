Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson gets dunk poster signed by JaVale McGee

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Man of his word: JaVale hilariously signs dunk poster for JTA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

JaVale McGee is a man of his word.

Following the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, the 7-foot center gave Warriors’ forward Juan Toscano-Anderson a gift he probably won’t ever forget.

The last time the two teams met, JTA put McGee on a poster after he threw down a monster dunk on the former Warriors center in the Dubs’ 118-96 win over the Suns on Dec. 3.

The Warriors’ bench, Chase Center and pretty much all of NBA Twitter completely lost it.

After the game, JTA got a chance to look at the photos that captured his big moment and flooded social media.

Toscano-Anderson told reporters after the win that he believes that was the best dunk he has ever had in a game. He also said he was going to hang the photo in his mom’s house.

McGee, too, engaged in the Twitter talk and had the perfect response to the throw-down.

And he did just that.