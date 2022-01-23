This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Warriors’ bench goes crazy after JP drops Clarkson, nails 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole is a bad man.

The Warriors’ guard put Jordan Clarkson on skates and then drained a three while Clarkson remained on the floor with just over four minutes remaining in the first half of the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Sunday.

And just like the play, the Warriors’ bench didn’t disappoint.

It’s something no defender ever wants to go through.

Still, players on the Dubs’ bench showed no mercy and immediately started wiping the floor with towels.

Another priceless Warriors’ bench reaction we can add to the books.