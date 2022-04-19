Warriors’ Jordan Poole dishes incredible behind-the-back passes vs. Nuggets

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Watch Poole’s incredible behind-the-back passes in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After an incredible shooting night that proved he belongs on the big stage in his playoff debut on Saturday, Jordan Poole showed he can do more with the rock.

The Playoff Poole Party continued into Game 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets on Monday at Chase Center, and the Warriors put on a show with their new dynamic unit.

Denver made sure to do a better job trying to lock down Poole after the 22-year-old guard exploded for a game-high 30 points in Game 1.

But some unselfish ball from Poole messed up the Nuggets’ game plan and gained some “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd at Chase Center.

As Poole drove to the basket and got stuck in the paint under the basket, he dished out an incredible behind-the-back pass to Nemanja Bjelica who cut to the basket for the easy layup.

About five minutes later, Poole continued to show off assist game.

A fast-moving JP delivered another behind-the-back pass mid-air to Klay Thompson for two that got fans in San Francisco on their feet.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

RELATED: Steph becomes first Dubs player to reach 3,000 playoff points

The NBA world was distraught after learning Poole wasn’t a finalist for the Most Improved Player Award. But the snub doesn’t appear to be affecting JP at all as he appears to be focused on the bigger picture.