Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga viciously throws down epic dunk vs. Blazers

Kuminga throws down vicious slam in third quarter vs. Blazers

If there’s one thing that can energize the crowd at Chase Center, it’s a vicious Jonathan Kuminga dunk.

After trailing by as many as 23 points in the second quarter of Tuesday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Warriors came storming back in the third quarter.

Trimming the deficit to just four points (76-72) with 2:48 remaining in the third, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga helped cap off an epic comeback with a monster dunk over multiple Portland players.

The length of the paint in the NBA is 15 feet and after taking a few steps at the top of the key, Kuminga appeared to have leaped about 10-11 feet forward to the rim for the slam.

It might not have been from the free-throw line à la Michael Jordan in the 1987 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but nonetheless a jaw-dropping slam from Kuminga that electrified Dub Nation.

