Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga reveals hardest part of uncertain rotation status

JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs’ rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors’ rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently.

Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was frustrated with his role as he is averaging 13.1 minutes per game this season.

However, no one would notice any early season struggles against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Chase Center. Kuminga saw his time on the floor nearly double, playing almost 25 minutes and scoring 15 points.

“It’s been tough, and I feel like I said, learning lesson,” Kuminga told reporters postgame. “It’s part of growth too. So as long as you get the opportunity to go out there and play, you just got to go out there and do what you have to do to maintain your place in the rotation.

“And it’s been tough, but you gotta keep pushing.”

The Warriors’ big man also noted that the most challenging part of the adversity he’s faced is finding his footing on the team when he is not seeing the floor and being out with teammates.

“Thing that makes it tough is days that you’re not playing,” Kuminga added. “Because as much as you’re not playing when you get going out there on the floor, sometimes you got to catch up with the rest of the guys that have been playing. I feel like that’s the toughest part.”

Kuminga will attempt to build off his success against the Spurs against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint Center.

