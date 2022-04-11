Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga posterizes Pelicans’ Tony Snell with massive dunk

Watch Kuminga posterize Pelicans’ Snell with sick dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

You would think Jonathan Kuminga was a Pelican the way he was flying in New Orleans on Sunday night.

The Warriors’ 19-year-old rookie flexed his wings all over Pelicans’ Tony Snell in the second quarter of the final game of the regular season.

While the two-handed throw down shook Smoothie King Center, Dub Nation has grown used to JK’s impressive athleticism.

Of course, it’s no less impressive that a teenager has the ability to posterize anyone who gets in his way in this league.

Kuminga’s minutes have fluctuated recently. In the Warriors’ 16 games in March, the young rook played at least 20 minutes in 11 of those games.

But he played in just over five minutes vs. the Phoenix Suns on March 30, just over four minutes vs. the Utah Jazz on April 2 and just under eight minutes vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7.

Despite his uneven playing time, Kuminga has stayed ready for when his name is called. His unbelievable athleticism and the energy he brings to the court will be just what the Warriors need in their playoff push.