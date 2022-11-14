Warriors join Heat, suspend deal with FTX after cryptocurrency company declares bankruptcy

The Golden State Warriors are suspending their deal with FTX, too.

The Warriors announced that they will be suspending their partnership with the cryptocurrency company after Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN.

The final promotion will be the Jordan Poole bobblehead giveaway at the Chase Center for the matchup. All other FTX promotions and ads have been removed.

The move marks the second NBA team to officially cut ties with FTX after it declared bankruptcy last week. The Miami Heat ended their naming rights deal with the company and are now looking for a new title sponsor for the building formerly known as FTX Arena. The company purchased the naming rights in a massive 19-year, $135 million deal.

FTX also had several other sports endorsements and partnerships in recent years, including with several notable athletes in commercials and even on MLB umpire uniforms.

FTX is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The company crashed earlier this month, and it saw about $6 billion in requested withdrawals over a three day period — something it struggled, or outright failed, to process.

The deal was one of two notable ones in the United States. Crypto.com purchased the naming rights to the arena formerly known as the Staples Center in Los Angeles last year. The company, which is the fourth-biggest exchange in the world, landed the deal for a believed record of $700 million.