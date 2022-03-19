Warriors’ James Wiseman out again with knee swelling

James Wiseman is rapidly running out of time to make his season debut for the Golden State Warriors.

Wiseman has been recovering from a torn meniscus he sustained last April, though he was set to play with the Santa Cruz Warriors this weekend. He was held out of practice on Friday and Saturday with swelling in his right knee, however, and will now not play with the G League team.

Wiseman’s status is now unknown.

Though he has made significant progress and is clearly close to making his return, the Warriors have just 12 games left in the regular season.

“We can’t make a decision based on the schedule,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Saturday, via ESPN. “We can’t make decision’s based on the playoffs. Every decision should be made around James’ career and his future.”

Wiseman played in 39 games last season, his first with the Warriors, and averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. He tore his meniscus last April and underwent surgery, and then had another procedure done on it in December.

Wiseman hasn’t played at all this season, but he was cleared to start resuming activities and started ramping up his progress with their G League team. The Santa Cruz Warriors opted to hold him back from practices on Friday after swelling.

Kerr said the Warriors haven’t talked about whether to just rule him out for the year, but rather that they’re going to just “take a pause and see how the knee responds.”

After his prolonged absence, however, it’s hard to see Wiseman having much of an impact with the Warriors in their postseason run. Jumping back in now would undoubtedly be difficult.

“I feel terrible for James,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “I will just keep going back to the fact that he’s 20 years old. He’s got his whole future ahead.

“We just have to be really, really cautious. We have to do what is best for him long term.”