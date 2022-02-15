NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ loss to Clippers despite Steph Curry dropping 33 points

Along with Draymond Green’s potential return, the Golden State Warriors could be welcoming back another member of the frontcourt after the NBA All-Star break.

After suffering a meniscus injury that caused him to miss the remainder of his rookie season, James Wiseman is progressing through his rehab. As he continues to advance, the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 NBA draft will participate in a 5-on-5 scrimmage for the first time since suffering his injury over 10 months ago.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Morning Roast” with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers said he thinks Wiseman will scrimmage on Tuesday.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Wiseman’s scrimmage will feature a mix of Golden State’s young players, coaches and staffers at the Warriors’ facility in San Francisco.

As a rookie, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the field with 5.8 rebounds in 39 games.

While his return to 5-on-5 work is a positive step, the Warriors will likely be patient with the 20-year-old center before he makes his long-awaited return to Steve Kerr’s rotation.

