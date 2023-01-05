Warriors issue Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman injury updates

Dubs provide injury updates on Curry, Wiggs, JK, Wiseman, Green originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have won five consecutive games without several important rotational players and they will have to keep going without them for a little while longer.

Golden State provided injury updates Wednesday on Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center.

Curry will be re-evaluated Saturday as previously scheduled. While the Warriors officially haven’t set a date for his first game back from a left shoulder subluxation, president and general manager Bob Myers said on 95.7 The Game earlier in the day the team is hopeful the reigning NBA Finals MVP will be able to return against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 13 in the Alamo Dome.

Myers noted that Curry is doing on-court work and hasn’t had any setbacks in his rehab.

Wiggins, who has missed the last 14 games with a combination of an adductor strain and non-COVID illness and will miss the game against the Pistons, has been cleared to practice and the Warriors will re-evaluate him later this week. Coach Steve Kerr has said the team wants Wiggins to practice before he plays in a game.

Green, who battled a non-COVID illness and a lower right leg infection, hasn’t played since Dec. 18. He appears to be getting closer to returning to the court and while the Warriors announced his infection is “resolving,” he needs to regain his conditioning before he can play in a game.

He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Kuminga (right foot sprain) and Wiseman (left ankle sprain) both will be re-evaluated in one week.

After the Pistons game, the Warriors host the Orlando Magic on Saturday and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday to wrap up their eight-game homestand. Green, Kuminga and Wiseman should all be re-evaluated before Golden State begins a five-game road trip in San Antonio.

The Warriors have done a good job of getting by without five injured players, but getting them back will help them climb further up the Western Conference standings.

