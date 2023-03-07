Warriors have ‘zero percent chance’ at NBA title defense, Nick Wright says

Nick Wright sees ‘zero percent chance’ of Dubs defending NBA title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors face a challenging road in the Western Conference to repeat as NBA champions.

Several teams improved before the NBA trade deadline last month, as the Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving and the Phoenix Suns picked up Kevin Durant. As a result, FS1’s Nick Wright isn’t buying any stock that Golden State can the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“The Warriors have a zero percent chance of winning the title,” Wright said Monday on “First Things First.” “So every team that I think could do it has a better chance.”

“I want to actually go negative on the Warriors. The Warriors have been from before the year started when I have a hard time remembering that something weird happened with [them]. It was post-parade, pre-ring night. There was a, oh yeah, their veteran leader [Draymond Green] slugged their new $100 million guy [Jordan Poole] in the face and we all saw it.”

Wright’s lack of belief in Golden State didn’t stop with the Green-Poole incident during an October practice before the season started. The FS1 commentator cited the Warriors’ inconsistency this season as to why he doesn’t view them as title contenders.

“And then 20 games in, they were a .500 team,” Wright said. “They were 10-10. And I asked [Chris Broussard], ‘You worried yet?’ He’s like, ‘No, they’re my team.’ … So I said, ‘OK, let’s check in at 40 games.’ Forty games in, they were 20-20. And then, 60 games in, they were 30-30. And [James Wiseman] was supposed to come help and get better; he actually doesn’t play for them anymore. And one of the other young guys gets DNP coach’s decisions.

“And then there is this other problem, which is this, the road record [7-24] … Because we know they’re going to be on the road for every series [and] that strikes me as a team that can’t win four series in a row, all of which will start and end on the road.”

The Warriors needing to prove doubters wrong is familiar territory. Many believed their 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors was the beginning of the end, as they experience two down seasons with injuries to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

However, Golden State added another NBA championship last year, so it again will need to show it’s not a group to overlook.

