Warriors GM super confident team is keeping Jordan Poole

Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers cut off the question before it could be finished, flatly saying “no” when asked by Yahoo Sports if financial concerns would keep the franchise from keeping one of its youngest, most productive players. “No, no,” Myers told Yahoo Sports. “I mean, thankfully [I] work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning. And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it’s always winning.”

Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports

More on this storyline

It’s not exactly a choice Poole or the Warriors have to address this offseason, as Poole is finishing his third season — leaving the option for the two to come to terms on a rookie-scale extension before October. If they don’t come to a deal, Poole would hit restricted free agency in July 2023. “You don’t need me to tell you what our payroll is. It’s pretty high,” Myers told Yahoo Sports. “So he just wants to win. And we’ve spent a lot and we’ve kept all the players we want to keep, so I don’t see that changing.” -via Yahoo! Sports / June 2, 2022