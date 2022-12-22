Warriors GM Bob Myers shares funny Aaron Judge exchange in New York hotel

Myers, Kerr have funny Judge interaction in New York hotel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Bay Area and New York sports connections just won’t stop coming.

As Bay Area sports fans went to bed trying to forget the Warriors’ dreadful 132-94 blowout loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, they woke up to more sour news.

In the middle of the night, Carlos Correa and the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman first reported, after his deal with the Giants fell apart over medical issues. This comes just weeks after the San Francisco’s other failed free-agency attempt fell short when Aaron Judge opted to remain with the New York Yankees for the rest of his career.

The Warriors are in The Big Apple wrapping up their six-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets, and general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr came across a familiar face Tuesday night. And they needed answers.

“I saw Judge yesterday in our hotel in New York and I said ‘Can I at least get an explanation?’ and he started laughing,” Myers said on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Wednesday morning. “It was Kerr and I in the lobby of our hotel in New York and he walked by, I don’t know what he was doing there.

“He walked by and Steve and I looked at him and we were nice, [we] said ‘Hey, congratulations’ and I joked with him. I said ‘Hey, can I get an explanation?’ and he just started laughing.”

Well, at least Myers tried.

And like Myers, Giants fans haven’t gotten answers, although, in a press conference held Wednesday morning after finalizing his nine-year, $360 million contract at Yankee Stadium, Judge did admit that the free-agency process reassured him that playing in the Bronx is where his heart was.

Just like the Giants, Myers can’t seem to catch a break. The last time the GM joined the “Steiny & Guru” show, the Judge news had was breaking. And on Wednesday, the Correa news broke.

“I got to stop coming on here,” Myers joked.

For the sake of the rest of the Giants’ offseason, that might be a good idea.