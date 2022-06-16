Warriors’ first-half run longest in 50 years; up 15 at half

When the Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals, they rarely lose. And it’s virtually impossible to close out the Finals in Boston.

The Celtics are 17-4 when they advance to the Finals. That’s pretty impressive. What’s more impressive is that the 1985 Los Angeles Lakers are the only visiting team to win the title on the Celtics’ home court.

Steve Kerr believes you can add the Golden State Warriors to that list.

After they beat the Celtics in Game 5 in San Francisco to take a 3-2 series lead, the Warriors’ coach told his team in the postgame locker room, “We’re going to get this in Boston. We’re going to finish this in Boston.”

So-called bulletin board material may be irrelevant in the Finals, but it did raise some eyebrows around the NBA punditry. How will the Celtics respond?

USA TODAY Sports will have live updates and analysis all evening as Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals gets underway.

HOW TO WATCH GAME 6: Live stream, TV channel, start time, X-factors

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) go for the ball during the first quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Odell Beckham Jr. sends love to Klay Thompson afte back-to-back injuries

Klay Thompson is one victory away from winning his fourth NBA title after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his Achilles Tendon in 2020. Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is familiar with Thompson’s journey: He tore his ACL in 2020 and again in the 2022 Super Bowl.

“For someone whose been thru what I’ve been thru, U can’t help but truly want @KlayThompson to win this n get another ring and MVP,” Beckham tweeted. “Thank u for inspiring frfr! Every minute of pain and suffering was all for this. U motivated me, just wanted to say I appreciate u 11”

Warriors up 15 at halftime

Golden State headed to the locker room with a 15-point lead over Boston, 54-39, following a rollercoaster ride of a first half that saw the Warriors trail by 12 and lead by as many as 21.

The Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, led the Warriors with 12 points each. Golden State is shooting 42.9% (12-for-49) and 43.5% from 3-point range (10-for-23). Jordan Poole has 11 of the Warriors’ 15 bench points.

Story continues

On the other hand, the Celtics only have two bench points from Derrick White. The Celtics have 12 turnovers, compared to the Warriors’ eight, and Boston is getting outrebounded 26-17.

Jaylen Brown has 14 points, while Jayson Tatum has 11 points. The Celtics are shooting 40.5% (15-for-37) from the field and 21.4% (3-for-14) from 3.

Jayson Tatum, Marcus in foul trouble

Jayson Tatum picked up his third foul with 4:22 left in the second quarter after hooking Andrew Wiggins’ arm while driving to the basket. Ime Udoka instantly pulled Tatum out of the game as the Warriors lead ballooned to 14. The Warriors extended their lead to 18 (51-33) before Tatum checked back into the game with 2:39 to go.

Tatum is not the only Celtic in foul trouble. Marcus Smart also has three fouls. Kevon Looney has three fouls and Klay Thompson has two.

Warriors go on 21-0 run, longest in the NBA Finals in 50 years

A stretch of undisciplined fouls and turnovers sent the Warriors on a torrid run late in the first quarter and into the second.

The Warriors scored 10 points in the first 1:47 of the second quarter, cementing a dominant 21-0 run for Golden State.

After starting the game just 4-for-12 shooting, the Warriors made nine of their next 13 shots to force Celtics head coach Ime Udoka into burning a pair of timeouts early into the second quarter.

Boston answered back by going on their own 7-0 run to cut the Warriors lead to eight, 37-29.

— Richard Morin

Celtics punch first; Warriors punch back harder to end first quarter

The Celtics came out with a sense of urgency. They jumped to 14-2 lead, but Golden State withstood Boston’s early punch and went on a 11-point run to close the first quarter. The Warriors lead 27-22.

Steph Curry was held scoreless until 4:30 left in the quarter, but he hit his first 3-poof the game following a Game 5 slump. Curry has 5 points, in addition to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who knocked down his first three of the entire NBA Finals. (He was 0-for-12 beyond the arch until that shot).

Jayson Tatum has made a habit of starting slow this series, but that wasn’t the case in Game 6. He and Brown lead the Celtics with 7 points each, but the Celtics offense stalled yet again toward to end the quarter.

Both teams are struggling with turnovers and foul trouble early. The Celtics have scored 7 points off 4 Warriors turnovers, while the Warriors have converted 4 Celtics turnovers into 2 points. Thompson and Marcus Smart both have 2 fouls.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown cooking early for the Celtics

The Boston Celtics came out on a mission. They started the game on a 12-2 run, thanks to a better start from stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who share eight of those points.

Brown knocked down a 3 to put the Celtics 9-2. The next possession, Tatum followed suit and knocked down his first shot beyond the arc to extend the Celtics’ lead to 12-2. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called a timeout soon after. Boston is shooting 66.7% (4-for-6) from the field and is 2-for-2 from 3-point range.

The Celtics have converted two Warriors turnovers into five points.

Should Finals MVP be changed to ‘Most Outstanding Player’?

If the Golden State Warriors win Game 6 or Game 7 — maybe even if they lose, too — Steph Curry is practically a lock to be named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals.

This will happen mostly because he deserves it, despite playing a poor game by his standards in Game 5. It will also be a make-good gesture for Curry, who probably should have won Finals MVP in 2015 instead of Andre Igoudala, who got the award after scoring 25 points in the close-out game and getting a lot of credit for his defense on LeBron James. Reasonable minds can disagree on this stuff.

But one thing that would help lend some historical clarity and consistency to the voting process would be getting rid of the most *valuable* player nomenclature and changing it to most *outstanding* player in the series.

If the Warriors win the NBA title, Steph Curry (30) or Andrew Wiggins (22) will undoubtedly win the Finals MVP award.

The value of a single player in a basketball game, or in any team sport, is often hard to gauge and highly debatable. Identifying the best player in a series is much easier — and more appropriate.

The word “valuable” is an incentive for voters to overthink it. For instance, it’s quite obvious that Curry has been the best player in the series. It’s not particularly close, and that would be true whether the Warriors were winning or losing. But it’s also fair to say that the Warriors would be in position to close this out if not for Andrew Wiggins, who has played an immense role on both sides of the floor and picked up the slack offensively with 26 points in Game 5 when Curry went 0-for-9 from the 3-point line.

In other words, the Warriors won the most pivotal game of the series thus far because Wiggins was the most important player. Based on the criteria of the word valuable, it would not be outlandish to give Wiggins a vote at this point.

— Dan Wolken

Should Steph Curry win Finals MVP no matter which team wins?

If the Warriors were down 3-2 and Boston had the chance to close things out tonight, we’d be potentially debating whether Steph Curry could win MVP if his team didn’t win. It’s not hard to find examples where the most valuable player of a series could be on the losing team, but it would be highly controversial to give that person the MVP award because the mere existence of that award suggests it should go to someone on the winning team.

How about just calling it the most outstanding player award, in which case we would all have a more consistent understanding of how it should be voted on? Identifying the best player — win or lose — is a worthy enough idea.

— Dan Wolken

Celtics haven’t lost three-straight games since December; will ‘battle back’

Even with their backs against the wall, it’s business as usual for the Celtics.

When asked pregame whether the mood in the locker room was angry or nervous, Celtics coach Ime Udoka didn’t flinch. His guys have been in this position before.

The Celtics’ Game 5 loss Monday was the first time they had dropped consecutive games this postseason. They haven’t lost three straight games since December 25-29, 2021.

Boston is a changed unit since then. The Celtics were 16-19 after that December 29 defeat but found their stride in the new year to finish the regular season 51-31, proceeding to knock off the Nets, Bucks and Heat, respectively, in the playoffs. The Celtics also trailed 3-2 in their series against the Bucks.

Udoka said that early-season adversity gave the Celtics a “bounce-back ability” that helped them stay focused on details instead of getting caught up in the big picture.

“We do have a short memory and that’s worked well for us and put it behind us,” Udoka said. “And also being in these situations throughout the year where we had to battle back after a big hole early in the season, all of those things bode well for us.”

— Richard Morin

ALL-STAR: Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins finally fulfilling All-Star potential. Now he’s eyeing title with Warriors

ANDREW WIGGINS: Former No. 1 overall pick thriving with Warriors in NBA Finals

OPINION: Andrew Wiggins enters NBA Finals MVP discussion with another big outing in Game 5 win

Andrew Wiggins

Steph Curry’s golfing buddies may attend Game 6

Steph Curry has a lot of friends on the professional golf circuit. Many of them will be playing at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts – about 40 minutes away from TD Garden, where Curry is trying playing the Celtics in Game 6.

Curry did not attend any of the first round of the U.S. Open, which began Thursday. But Curry, who got a close-up look at the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Wednesday, expected to hear from some of his golfing buddies.

“Got a couple friends on the tour who will probably hit me up between now and next week if they get the early tee time, the early/late on Thursday. We’ll see. Or Thursday/Friday, we’ll see,” he said earlier this week. “I’m not going out there. Obviously, all of my attention is on rest and recovery, getting ready. I’ll pop in front of the TV and make sure I watch as much of it as possible, though.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals live updates: Game 6 score, highlights