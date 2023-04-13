Warriors’ Draymond Green on Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies NBA playoff matchup

One of the more anticipated first-round series in the NBA playoffs just got a bit spicier after Draymond Green predicted the Los Angeles Lakers would upset the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green cautioned giving both the Lakers and Grizzlies any extra motivation ahead of Game 1 of the series, which begins Sunday (2 p.m. CT, ABC) at FedExForum. However, the Golden State Warriors forward and thorn in the side of the Grizzlies made a prediction.

“I probably should be careful giving somebody some bulletin board material,” said Green, during the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show.”

“I think the Lakers will take this series. I think it will be an upset.”

GIANNOTTO: Dillon Brooks wanted LeBron James, Lakers. What if Memphis Grizzlies need them? | Giannotto

STEVEN ADAMS UPDATE: Memphis Grizzlies provide details on why Steven Adams hasn’t been cleared for NBA playoffs

BOLD PREDICTION: Charles Barkley: ‘I’m going to pick’ Los Angeles Lakers to beat Memphis Grizzlies in NBA playoffs

As if the Grizzlies (51-31) needed anything else to add to the list of things they don’t like about the Warriors, Green provided more fuel for the rivalry to be reignited if the two teams meet in the postseason.

Green did say it wouldn’t be easy and that the Lakers (43-39), who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament Tuesday 108-102 in overtime, are a tough matchup for the Grizzlies with their interior defense. Green also expects superstar LeBron James to handle the Grizzlies’ pace. He said to look for players like D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Rui Hachimura to be X-factors in the series.

With Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies posing an interior threat as well, he said those three are going to have to capitalize from the perimeter.

He added that Jackson’s ability to stretch the floor would be another advantage for the Grizzlies, as Anthony Davis refrains from guarding 3-point bigs on the perimeter.

Story continues

“It’s going to be a very tough series for both teams,” Green said. “It won’t just be tough for Memphis. It won’t be easy for the Lakers. It will be tough for them as well.”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at [email protected] and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Draymond Green predicts Lakers to upset Memphis Grizzlies in playoffs