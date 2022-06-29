Warriors draft pick Ryan Rollins has foot fracture, out for summer league

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Warriors rookie Rollins has foot fracture, out for summer league originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will be without their second-round pick for the upcoming summer league action.

Golden State announced on Wednesday afternoon that guard Ryan Rollins sustained a stress fracture in his right foot and will be re-evaluated at the end of the summer league.

Selected with the No. 44 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Warriors had traded up to select Rollins, who ended up dazzling coach Steve Kerr throughout the evaluation process.

Rollins already faced an uphill battle for a spot on Golden State’s roster and likely will spend most of the 2022-23 season in the G League.

The Warriors will have to wait a little longer to see what they have in the 19-year-old.

