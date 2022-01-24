Warriors don’t plan to sign center with Kevon Looney thriving

Report: Warriors don’t plan to add center with Looney thriving originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevon Looney has played in all 47 of the Warriors’ games this season, and has been a reliable rebounder and defender as a stalwart in the frontcourt. Looney’s durability has the Warriors prepared to not add another center before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Sunday citing league sources.

“No, sources insist, the front office doesn’t have any current plans to add outside help to shore up the center spot in the immediate. Marc Gasol has hinted at a possible NBA return in the coming months. Paul Millsap, whom the Warriors discussed adding this summer, is in search of another team. But don’t expect a shake-up,” Slater wrote.

Looney has started 47 of 47 games, and is averaging 6.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over 20.7 minutes per game.

The Warriors hoped James Wiseman would be back on the court by now, but his timeline recovering from a second knee surgery remains murky. Slater also reported that the Warriors’ 15 guaranteed contracts and sizable luxury tax bill also contribute to the desire not to add any additional players.

The young big man might be back before the end of the season, but expect to see mostly Looney and Draymond Green playing center come playoff time. The Warriors also have seen success from Juan Toscano-Anderson and Otto Porter Jr. defending larger players.

Green remains out with a disc issue in his back, and isn’t expected back until somewhere around the NBA All-Star Break.

Looney’s success has enabled the Warriors to keep the roster intact so far, and he will be an important piece of how far this team can go come playoff time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast