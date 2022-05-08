Warriors cruise to blowout in Game 3 vs. Grizzlies to take 2-1 series lead

While the first two games of the series included ejections, drama and late-game heroics, Game 3 was different due to the Golden State Warriors running away with a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

A third-quarter run set the Warriors up with a 21-point advantage heading into the final quarter. A flurry of late daggers from Jordan Poole helped the Warriors take a 2-1 lead in the series after a 142-112 win in Game 3.

Poole dropped 27 points off the bench on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor. Along with drilling three 3-pointers on five attempts from deep, the third-year guard added four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes. Poole finished the contest with a game-best +33.

Despite the Warriors’ commanding win, Ja Morant showed no signs of slowing down. The Grizzlies All-Star guard tallied a game-high 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the floor with seven assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes. Morant left the game in the fourth quarter after appearing to suffer an injury.

Here’s three more observations from the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night in San Francisco.

Klay Thompson bounces back

In the first two games of the series, Klay Thompson shot 11-of-28 from the field and 5-of-22 from beyond the arc. After struggling to shoot the ball through the first two games of the series, Thompson bounced back on Saturday night at home.

Thompson dropped 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor with nine boards and four assists in 35 minutes. Thompson looked like a signature Splash Brother, drilling four triples on six attempts from deep.

Otto Porter Jr.

Along with Jordan Poole, Otto Porter Jr. gave the Warriors a serious punch off the bench in Game 3 against the Grizzlies.

Porter Jr. tallied 13 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the floor with four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench. The veteran hit three timely triples on five attempts from long distance. Along with filling the box score, Porter Jr.’s buckets and boards seemed to come right when the Warriors needed a boost.

After a strong first half, Porter Jr. entered the starting lineup for Jonathan Kuminga in the second half.

Jonathan Kuminga starts

With Gary Payton II sidelined due to injury, Steve Kerr opted to start Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 against the Grizzlies. With the chance to start, Kuminga put together the best playoff game of his young career.

Kuminga tallied 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor with two boards and an assist in 18 minutes. The 19-year-old also drilled two triples on four attempts from beyond the 3-point line.

When Kuminga’s on the floor, his athleticism gives the Warriors a unique weapon that can threaten the rim. In Game 4, Kerr will have to decide on whether to start the rookie or Otto Porter Jr.

Highlight of the game

