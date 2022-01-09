Finding out what Klay Thompson’s return means to members of Dub Nation

There’s a new holiday in the Bay Area.

With Klay Thompson set to make his long-awaited return from injury on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jan. 9 has been labeled “Klay Day.”

Sunday’s contest against the Cavaliers will mark the first time Thompson will be suited up since he suffered knee and Achilles injuries that kept him out for two seasons.

To celebrate Klay Day and Thompson’s return, members of the Warriors showed their support with special attire on their way into the San Francisco’s Chase Center. As they arrived at the arena on Sunday, each of Thompson’s teammates was wearing a different edition of his No. 11 jersey.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

After wearing the jerseys on the walk to the arena, the Warriors continued to don Thompson’s No. 11 while going through pregame shootaround on the court at Chase Center.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

With Thompson back in the starting lineup, the Warriors will tip-off against the Cavaliers at 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday evening.

