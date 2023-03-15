Warriors Andre Iguodala to undergo surgery for fractured left wrist

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The depth concerns with the Golden State Warriors just got worse.

Andre Iguodala — who has been back in the Warriors rotation for five games and averages about 14 minutes a night in that stretch — will have surgery next week to repair a fractured left wrist, the team announced Wednesday. They did not announce a timetable for his return, but with a little more than three weeks left in the season it’s difficult to be optimistic about an Iguodala return.

Iguodala injured his wrist on a hard fall in the third quarter against the Suns.

Iguodala missed the first 39 games of the season recovering from a hip injury and has played in just eight games this season. Beyond wing depth, he provides a professional, veteran voice in the locker room.

Iguodala had been subbing out Draymond Green, Kerr will have to come up with some new rotations while the Warriors fight to hang on to a top-six seed in the West (which means they need to start winning some road games).

