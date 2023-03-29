Warren Buffett’s Occidental end game

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum again, according to a filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The move will lift Buffett’s equity to around 23.5%, up from 22.6%, while bringing his overall investment to more than $13 billion. In August 2022, the Oracle of Omaha received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to acquire up to 50% of the Texas-based oil producer.

The Westwood corporate headquarters of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, which has announced plans to move to Houston, photographed Feb. 14, 2014.

In an interview with FOX Business, David Deckelbaum, managing director of Sustainability & Energy Transition at Cowen Inc., said year-to-date, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has purchased “about 15 million shares or 2% of the company.”

As Occidental Petroleum pays down Berkshire Hathaway’s preferred notes, Buffett is incentivized to buy half of the company, he continued. “I think he feels comfortable with the base value and returns but sees upside from combinations for scale and longer-term growth initiatives such as carbon capture.”

Buffett’s regulatory approval to buy 50% of Occidental would “certainly bring a narrative to the story that they would be a strategic takeout,” Deckelbaum added.

Occidental Petroleum’s share price more than doubled in 2022, benefiting from higher oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In addition to Occidental Petroleum, Berkshire holds equity in a variety of companies, including car insurer Geico, BNSF Railway, Chevron, Fruit of the Loom and Apple.

