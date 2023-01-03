Elon Musk Loses More Money Than Gates and Bezos

Warren Buffett’s Fortune Gains as Elon Musk Fumbles

by

Warren Buffett’s net worth increased in 2022, and he rose to rank as the fifth richest man in the world.

Buffett’s fortune fell by only $1.48 billion, a performance that outpaces four tech titans, including current and former CEOs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Larry Ellison.

Buffett’s net worth had risen to $107 billion as of Jan., 1, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index which calculates the fortunes of billionaires and updates them after the close of the stock market trading day. The stock market traded on Dec. 30, but was closed on Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.