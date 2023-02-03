Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) for RMB$351.81 million ($44.85 million).

The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD to 12.9% on January 27, down from 13.04%, Reuters reports.

Berkshire, which started selling the BYD shares in late August, has accumulatively reduced its holding by more than a third.

Buffett’s company acquired 225 million BYD shares in 2008, giving it a 20.49% stake.

BYD expects a 2022 net profit growth of 425.42% – 458.26% year-on-year.

The growth trajectory of the new energy vehicle industry, coupled with a higher share of major overseas customers, led to the forecast.

BYD’s sales of new-energy vehicles climbed to 1.86 million last year from about 604,000 in 2021 despite China’s Covid resurgence.

In January, BYD launched the first of two new luxury electric-vehicle brands it is introducing this year.

Price Action: BYDDF shares traded lower by 0.3% at $33.40 on the last check Thursday.

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Trims Stake In Chinese EV Maker To Less Than 13% originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.