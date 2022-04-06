Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

Text size





Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway



has accumulated an 11.4% stake worth $4.2 billion in





HP Inc.

,

the maker of personal computers and printers, according to regulatory filings late Wednesday.

The purchases of HP (ticker: HPQ) shares ramp up a recent buying spree by Berkshire Hathaway under CEO Warren Buffett. Berkshire (BRK.A and BRK.B) has amassed a nearly 15% stake in





Occidental Petroleum



(OXY) worth $7.6 billion and has a deal to buy the insurer





Alleghany



(Y) for $11.6 billion.