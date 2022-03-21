Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway strikes $11.6 billion deal for reinsurer Alleghany Corp.

Warren Buffett picked the industry he arguably knows best, insurance, for his first major deal in two years.

struck an $11.6 billion, all-cash deal to buy property-and-casualty reinsurance company Alleghany Corp.

the companies announced Monday.