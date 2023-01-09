U.S. Stock Movers of Note: Buffett Holding StoneCo; Gold Stocks

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

Warren Buffett’s investments are closely followed, even though he’s not the sole decision maker at Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.A) – Get Free Report  (BRK.B) – Get Free Report.

For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. That goes for the price action over the past few months as well as over longer stretches.

The shares are up slightly over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 is down almost 16%. Over the past three years the company is up 41% vs. a gain of less than half that (21%) for the index.