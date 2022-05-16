Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s company on Monday revealed all the investment moves it made in the first quarter, when it spent more than $51 billion on stocks.

But Buffett had already shared the biggest investments with Berkshire Hathaway

shareholders at the company’s recent annual meeting. That means investors already knew that he had invested heavily in Chevron

Occidental Petroleum

and HP Inc.

during the quarter, while picking up nearly 4 million more Apple

shares and betting that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through.