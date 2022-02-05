Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Now Bigger Than Meta

Text size





Warren Buffett has pulled ahead of Mark Zuckerberg in stock-market bragging rights.

Berkshire Hathaway



stock has been on a roll this year, and the company on Thursday reclaimed its title as the sixth largest company by market value in the U.S. after a steep decline in

Meta Platforms



‘ shares.

Berkshire’s class A shares (ticker BRK.A) were down 0.9% Thursday, to $475,159, but are up 5.5% so far this year. This values Buffett’s company at about $708 billion. Berkshire’s class B shares (BRK.B) were off 0.9%, to $316.66 Thursday.

Meta Platforms (FB), formerly Facebook, is now valued at around $677 billion, with its stock down 25%, at $242, following an earnings miss and weak guidance late Wednesday. Zuckerberg is Meta’s CEO and controlling shareholder.

In market value, Berkshire is now behind only





Apple



(AAPL),





Microsoft



(MSFT),





Alphabet



(GOOG and GOOGL),





Amazon.com



(AMZN) and





Tesla



(TSLA).

Write to Andrew Bary at [email protected]