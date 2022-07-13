Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Occidental Stock

Text size





Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased more Occidental Petroleum stock.

AFP via Getty Images





Warren Buffett’s

Berkshire Hathaway



disclosed the purchase of another large block of

Occidental Petroleum



stock.

Berkshire Hathaway



(ticker: BRK.A) paid $250 million from July 11 through 13 for a total of 4.3 million more shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (

OXY



), according to a form Buffett’s company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The latest buy in a recent tear of purchases now puts its Occidental investment at 179.7 million shares, a 19.2% stake, based on an average of 936.7 million shares outstanding on a diluted basis as of March 31.