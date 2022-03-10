Warren Buffett Renews His Subscription in a Very Select Club

Oh, it’s good to be back.

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.A) – Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, managed to claw his way back into the top 5 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of the world’s 500 richest people.

‘A Large and Somewhat Strange Collection of Financial Assets’

Buffett made it to the top 5 spot with total net worth of $117 billion, up $7.79 billion year to date, edging by Google  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Co-Founder Larry Page, who is in sixth place with a total net worth of $114 billion.

