Warren Buffett Gains Ground as Elon Musk Stumbles

Warren Buffett’s net worth has risen by over a billion dollars so far in 2022, a performance that far outpaces many tech giant CEOs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Buffett’s net worth had risen to $110 billion as of Nov. 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The gain, in a brutal year for stocks, has helped Buffett close the gap with Musk, the world’s richest man, who is now running Twitter and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Free Report. Musk’s net worth has fallen by $90.5 billion over the same period, as fears of inflation, a weaker economy and the mercurial CEO’s distraction from his acquisition of Twitter, have sent Tesla shares tumbling. 