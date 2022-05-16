Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

by

Billionaire Warren Buffet has been acquiring stocks on the dip during the recent market downturn and bulking up his stakes in oil companies such as Occidental ( (OXY) – Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report).

Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) – Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO’s plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( (Y) – Get Alleghany Corporation Report) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( (HPQ) – Get HP Inc. Report) and Chevron ( (CVX) – Get Chevron Corporation Report). This left the company’s cash stockpile at $106.26 billion at the end of the first quarter.