Warren Buffett Bought a Merger-Arbitrage Play. 6 More, Including Twitter.

Berkshire Hathaway
was a big buyer of stocks in the first few months of 2022, including a merger-arbitrage play on
Activision
Blizzard. Warren Buffett is betting that the videogame maker’s shares will close the gap with the price
Microsoft
has agreed to pay. There are several other such opportunities on the market today.
Buffett revealed at Saturday’s Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) annual shareholders’ meeting that the Omaha, Nebraska-headquartered conglomerate had increased its stake in Activision (ATVI) to about 9.5% since the start of 2022. That suggests purchases of around $4.5 billion this year.
The 91-year-old value investor isn’t investing in Activision because of his views on the videogame business. Instead, he is betting that Microsoft’s (MSFT) deal to purchase Activision for $95 a share will go through, despite opposition from U.S. lawmakers. The shares have been trading in the high $70s and low $80s in recent months, well below that all-cash offer.
From a recent $78.90 per share, Activision stock would rise more than 20% to the agreed-upon deal price.
Most M&A deals are immediately reflected in the stock price of the target company. Take Berkshire’s planned purchase of
Alleghany
(Y), announced in March. The insurer’s stock is trading at around $837 per share, versus the agreed-upon, all-cash acquisition price of $848.02—a roughly 1% premium.
But for various reasons, the stock of the target company may trade for a meaningful discount to the deal price. That usually has to do with skepticism about the odds of the acquisition being completed. It leaves an opportunity for investors willing to bet that the deal will close—as Buffett is with Activision and Microsoft.
|Target/ Ticker
|Acquirer / Ticker
|Target Stock Price
|Deal Price
|Merger-Arb Yield
|Deal Value (bil)
|Deal Type
|Announcement Date
|Activision Blizzard / ATVI
|Microsoft / MSFT
|$78.90
|$95.00
|20.4%
|$68.7
|Cash
|1/18/2022
|Twitter / TWTR
|Elon Musk
|$48.67
|$54.20
|11.4%
|$44.0
|Cash
|4/25/2022
|Nielsen Holdings / NLSN
|Brookfield, Elliott Management, Others
|$26.50
|$28.00
|5.7%
|$16.0
|Cash
|3/29/2022
|Tenneco / TEN
|Apollo / APO
|$16.42
|$20.00
|21.8%
|$7.1
|Cash
|2/23/2022
|Vonage Holdings / VG
|Ericsson / ERIC
|$19.77
|$21.00
|6.2%
|$6.2
|Cash
|11/22/2021
|Sanderson Farms / SAFM
|Cargill, Continental Grain
|$191.18
|$203.00
|6.2%
|$4.5
|Cash
|8/9/2021
|Whiting Petroleum / WLL
|Oasis Petroleum / OAS
|$74.34
|$84.86*
|14.2%
|$3.2
|Cash and Stock
|3/7/2022
*includes $6.25 in cash and 0.58 Oasis share per Whiting share
Source: Bloomberg, FactSet
Another high-profile acquisition announced in recent months is Elon Musk’s $54.20-per-share deal for
(TWTR). That hasn’t been your average M&A process, and Twitter shares haven’t traded at that level.
They were recently at $48.67, about 11% below Musk’s offered price.
Other merger-arbitrage opportunities today include stock of automotive parts manufacturer
Tenneco
(TEN), which accepted an offer to be taken private by funds affiliated with
Apollo Global Management
(APO) for $20 a share in February. Tenneco stock was recently changing hands for about $16.30 a share—implying a gain of almost 23% to the deal price.
A consortium of private-equity firms including
Brookfield Asset Management
(BAM) and Elliott Management bid $28 in cash per share to acquire audience-ratings firm
Nielsen Holdings
(NLSN) in late March. The deal is opposed by Nielsen’s largest shareholder, activist investor WindAcre Partnership, which believes it deserves a higher price.
At a recent $26.50, Nielsen stock would rise almost 6% to the agreed-upon price.
Shares of
Sanderson Farms
(SAFM) are trading around $191, versus the $203 per share that Cargill and Continental Grain agreed to pay for the poultry processor. There are some justifiable concerns about the deal clearing the regulatory approval process, given an already concentrated meat-processing industry.
Should the deal go through, merger-arbitrage investors would earn about 6% on Sanderson stock.
Other merger-arbitrage opportunities today are in stock of
Whiting Petroleum
(WLL)—trading 14% below
Oasis Petroleum
’s
(OAS) bid—and
Vonage Holdings
(VG)—trading 6% below Ericsson’s (ERIC) bid.
