Warren Buffett Bought a Merger-Arbitrage Play. 6 More, Including Twitter.

Text size





Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has run into opposition from regulators.

Dreamstime









Berkshire Hathaway



was a big buyer of stocks in the first few months of 2022, including a merger-arbitrage play on





Activision



Blizzard. Warren Buffett is betting that the videogame maker’s shares will close the gap with the price





Microsoft



has agreed to pay. There are several other such opportunities on the market today.

Buffett revealed at Saturday’s Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) annual shareholders’ meeting that the Omaha, Nebraska-headquartered conglomerate had increased its stake in Activision (ATVI) to about 9.5% since the start of 2022. That suggests purchases of around $4.5 billion this year.