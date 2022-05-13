Warren Buffett Beats the Market Rout Again

Billionaire Warren Buffet is one of two people in the top ten richest people in the world who has seen his net worth rise since January, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) – Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, is ranked number five on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. His total net worth is $112 billion and he has gained $2.62 billion year-to-date through the end of trading on May 12.

The only other billionaire in the top 10 of the Bloomberg list is Gautam Adani, an Indian infrastructure magnate that owns real estate, commodities and power generation and transmission, whose total net worth is $102 billion and his year-to-date performance is a profit of $25.5 billion.