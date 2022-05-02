Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer charged with helping inmate escape

A sheriff in Alabama on Monday announced that a warrant has been issued for a corrections officer authorities now believe .

Casey Cole White, 38, who was at the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting trial for two counts of capital murder, vanished on Friday after Vicky White — the 56-year-old assistant director of corrections and no relation to the suspect — said she was transporting him from the jail to a courthouse for a planned mental health evaluation.

According to investigators, the evaluation was never scheduled, nor was the medical appointment she said she had scheduled for herself after dropping him off.

Casey Cole White and LCSO Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: U.S. Marshals Service via AP, Lauderdale Co., Alabama Sherrif’s office via AP)

At a press conference in Florence, Ala., Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said that an active warrant has also been issued for Vicky White on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

“We know she participated, whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the case, not really sure,” Singleton said. “We know for sure she did participate.”

Singleton said that investigators are looking into whether the missing inmate and corrections officer were romantically involved.

Vicky White, a widow with no children, has been with the corrections department for 16 years and was named .

“This is not the Vicky White we know, by any stretch of the imagination,” Singleton said.

Singleton said that the day before she went missing, she submitted her retirement papers. Investigators later found her patrol car abandoned at a shopping center.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton speaks during a news conference in Florence, Ala., on Monday. (WAAY TV via Yahoo News video)

Casey White, who had been serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 home invasion and carjacking conviction, was charged in 2020 with two counts of capital murder after confessing to the 2015 stabbing death of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He later pleaded not guilty.

Singleton said that Vicky White was alone when she left the jail with the 6-foot-9, 260-pound Casey White on Friday morning, a violation of a department policy that at least two sworn deputies take part in transport.

Authorities believe Casey White could now be armed with Vicky White’s 9-mm handgun, and should be considered dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service is for information leading to their capture.