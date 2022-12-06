Warnock holds off challenge from Walker to win Georgia Senate runoff

Democratic US Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia beat back a challenge from Republican former NFL star Herschel Walker to win Tuesday’s runoff election for Senate, according to projections.
Warnock, 53, defeated his Republican rival, 60, to score a full six-year term after winning a special election in January 2021 — with Tuesday’s victory expanding the Dems’ control of the Senate to 51-49.
With the race called Tuesday night by several media outlets, including NBC, CNN and Reuters, Warnock held a razor-thin 50.4% to 49.6% lead with about 94% of the vote counted.
Walker accepted the election loss in a speech to supporters Tuesday night.
“There’s no excuses in life, and I’m not gonna make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker said.
Despite the numerous athletic achievements, he called running for Senate the “best thing I’ve ever done in my whole entire life.”
“We can’t blame no one because I want you to continue to believe in this country, believe in our elected officials and most of all stay together,” Walker said.
Warnock had won a partial Senate term in January 2021 when he defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffer, who had been appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of ailing then-Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson at the end of 2019.
The runoff for the full term was forced after neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
The intense run-off brought out some of the biggest political guns on both sides, with former President Trump and Republican senators such as Lindsey Graham lining up behind Walker, while ex-President Obama and President Biden rallied for Warnock.
Walker and Warnock remained close in the polls, but the ex-grid great began to fall behind after Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in November, flipping a Republican-held seat in that state and preserving the Senate’s razor-thin Democratic majority.
Democrats currently control the 50-50 Senate by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie breaking vote.
Warnock got a boost in the closing days of his campaign from Obama, and former first lady Michelle Obama appeared in a number of ads for the Democrat.
Warnock also appeared to benefit from a surge in early voting, especially in Democratic strongholds, that shattered single-day records leading up to Tuesday.
At the same time, Walker often struggled to overcome allegations by a pair of women who accused him of paying them to have abortions despite his pro-life stance and questions about his fitness to serve in the Senate.
Walker denied the claims.