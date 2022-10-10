Warnock and Walker set for debate showdown

On Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is scheduled to meet his Republican rival, former NFL player Herschel Walker, in the first and only debate of Georgia’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.​ The race has gained national attention following a string of allegations surrounding Walker’s personal life, including a recent report from the Daily Beast that claims the anti-abortion candidate paid for a former girlfriend to receive the procedure. Thus far, Warnock, the incumbent, has only made passing comments addressing the controversy.