Warning Signs Are Now Flashing Yellow

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the worst of the recent turmoil in banking is over, but there are still warning signs. "We're going from liquidity to capital, and from financial contagion to economic contagion," El-Erian said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in Cernobbio, Italy. El-Erian's opinions are his own.