WarnerMedia’s John Rogovin Latest To Exit Merged Warner Bros Discovery – The Hamden Journal

Another top Warner exec, John Rogovin, is heading for the exits amid a major corporate shakeout following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery last month.

The longtime EVP, general counsel for WarnerMedia Studios and Networks, who previously served at the FCC and DOJ, said, “It’s been an incredible run for 14 years. Serving as the General Counsel of Warner Bros. has been one of the all-time great legal jobs. But now is the right time for me to move on. And I wish the new leadership and everyone all the best for continued success.”

Cases he spearheaded included the studio’s landmark Superman termination rights case.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Davis Zaslav has rejiggered the top echelons of the combined company that was created in a $43-billion deal between the former WarnerMedia’s former parent AT&T and Discovery. Rogovin’s boss, Ann Sarnoff, left, as did former Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar and streaming chief Andy Forssell.

Other WarnerMedia departures have included former WarnerMedia CFO Jennifer Biry; HR chief Jim Cummings; EVP of communications and chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger; EVP and chief revenue officer Tony Goncalves; general counsel Jim Meza; and chief technology officer Richard Tom.

JB Perrette, who had been head of streaming and international for Discovery, was installed as CEO and president of global streaming and interactive entertainment. Gunnar Wiedenfels, former Discovery CFO and one of the architects of the merger, retains his title. Also from Discovery: Bruce Campbell is chief revenue and strategy officer; Kathleen Finch oversees linear networks; Adria Alpert Romm is chief people and culture officer; David Leavy is chief corporate affairs officer; Lori Locke is chief accounting officer; and Savalle Sims is general counsel.

From the Warner side, HBO chief Casey Bloys and Warner Bros film and TV bosses Toby Emmerich and Channing Dungey continue on, as does international chief Gerhard Zeiler.

The highest profile casualty of the merger may be CNN+. That short-lived streaming service has been the first to hand out pink slips but employees at other divisions are likely to see some as well. WBD comes with a high debt load it has pledged to reduce and promised at least $3 billion in savings.