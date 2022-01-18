WarnerMedia has moved to swiftly replace Barbara Salabè in its Italy, Spain and Portugal division, promoting Thomas J. Ciampa to the role of Country Manager.

The media giant revealed yesterday that Salabè, whose title was President and Country Manager in the region, is stepping down after three decades with the company.

Ciampa will report to WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia President Priya Dogra, taking on responsibility for the development and execution of WarnerMedia’s strategy and optimisation of all commercial and group marketing activities in Italy, Spain and Portugal. His remit includes theatrical distribution, local theatrical productions, content licensing, home entertainment, consumer products, as well as ad sales and affiliate distribution for the WarnerMedia channels and streaming services.

Ciampa joined WarnerMedia 20 years ago and has worked in a variety of roles including, most recently SVP, Theatrical Distribution.

Dogra said he “has a deep understanding of our businesses and the brands and franchises that have so much resonance with our fans across these regions.”

“He also brings a strong commitment to our distribution partners as well as to the creative community,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dogra has promoted Carlos Prada to Vice President, Theatrical Distribution, Italy and Spain, adding to his current remit overseeing theatrical distribution in Spain.